Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has hit out at the penalty which decided Friday night’s semi-final between his side and Warrington Wolves: blasting it ‘soft’.

The Rhinos’ season is over after they were defeated 14-12 by the Wolves at AMT Headingley. The difference was Ewan Irwin’s late penalty, which came after George Williams was adjudged to have been checked off the ball by James McDonnell.

But it was a decision that Arthur strongly disagreed with post-match.

Arthur hits out at controversial penalty

Speaking after the game, the Leeds coach said: “I haven’t whinged or complained the whole time that I’ve been here. I’m extremely proud of our team and our club.

“We had a lot in the last two weeks, it’s just been really disjointed and you could see before kick-off, Chank (Chris Hankinson) goes down and it was 50-50 on whether he was right. Our effort.. I was extremely proud of them. I don’t know what more we could have done.

“We got a couple of bits and pieces wrong, but it would have been nice if the game had been decided by the teams with a piece of skill and we’re talking about someone nailing a field goal instead of a soft penalty to decide such a big game. It’s a soft penalty. Ned (McCormack) got escorted four or five times and I wasn’t expecting penalties but that is a soft penalty.”

Arthur continued: “I don’t want James McDonnell wearing the brunt of this because he has done nothing wrong. His eyes are on the camera all the way, he doesn’t initiate contact.”

Leeds coach addresses further drama

There was more drama late on too, with Jake Connor missing a 60-metre penalty that would have sent the game to golden point extra-time.

But Arthur questioned whether Connor should have had the opportunity to take that kick closer to the halfway line.

He said: “I thought the penalty might have been 52 out because when the kick was put in and it bounced, the infringement was four or five metres further forward. I’d have to check that, maybe it was where the ball bounced. I’d need to check it. He would have kicked that from 52 metres.”