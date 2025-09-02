Brad Arthur bemoans ‘harsh’ Joe Shorrocks suspension with appeal decision made

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has bemoaned the suspension handed to new recruit Joe Shorrocks, but admitted the club will not appeal the decision.

The former Salford Red Devils man was handed a Grade C Head Contact charge by the Match Review Panel following their 34-0 win over Hull FC, and will now be forced to miss the next two games as a result.

While he was only handed five penalty points for the incident this weekend, he already had 10.5 points on his record after his time with the Red Devils.

‘I didn’t think the tackle was that bad’

Shorrocks is currently on loan with the club until the end of the season, and made his senior bow for the club in the win at the MKM Stadium.

“I didn’t think the tackle was that bad, to tell you the truth,” said Arthur. “He made contact under the line we get told we have to make initial contact. I think the two-game suspension is pretty harsh. I do get that he had the points hanging over, though.”

Despite airing his disagreement with the initial decision, the boss admitted that the club will not appeal the decision in order to avoid it being extended.

“We just thought it was too big a risk to turn it into three games, but that doesn’t change my opinion. I feel that the grading is a bit harsh.”

Shorrock’s ban comes amid a personnel crisis at loose forward. Regular starter and Rhinos co-captain Cameron Smith has been ruled out for the rest of the season through a back injury, while Keenan Palasia has also emerged as an injury concern.

The Samoan international, who joined Leeds ahead of the 2025 season, pulled out of the initial team to face Hull FC last weekend after picking up a knee injury in training, and Arthur disclosed he will again be sidelined this weekend too.

“He aggravated an old injury, which he’s been managing pretty well all season,” the head coach said. “It’s nothing major, but he just needs a week off.

“He’s having a cortisone (injection) tomorrow (Wednesday), so he just needs a couple of days off his legs. We’ll get him moving again at the weekend and get him right to face Catalans.”

