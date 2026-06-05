Brad Arthur is STAYING with Leeds Rhinos after signing a new two-year contract extension with the Super League club.

Arthur’s future has been under the microscope once again this season, with speculation he could return to Australia at the end of the season.

He had previously insisted he would decide on his future by the end of June but he has now made the call early, committing to Leeds until the end of the 2028 season.

“I am really pleased to extend my time with Leeds Rhinos,” he said. “From the moment I arrived, I felt the passion that exists throughout this club, from the players and staff to our supporters.

“We have put a process in place to bring through the best young talent and I am looking forward to seeing that flourish in the years ahead. We have a fantastic coaching, conditioning and medical staff, who are all committed to the club for the future.

“I’ve enjoyed every aspect of being part of Leeds Rhinos and I am excited by what we can achieve together over the coming years. We are building something that can make our supporters proud and I am looking forward to continuing that journey.”

‘One of the most respected coaches in the game’

Leeds’ sporting director Ian Blease commented: “This is a hugely important announcement for Leeds Rhinos. Brad has brought outstanding leadership, professionalism and clarity to our rugby programme since joining the club. He has earned the respect of everyone across the organisation through his work ethic, standards and commitment to improving the team every day.

“We have been extremely impressed with the progress made under Brad’s leadership and, just as importantly, the culture he has helped create throughout the club. There is a shared belief about where we are heading and securing Brad’s future enables us to keep building a squad capable of challenging for major honours.

“Brad is one of the most respected coaches in the game and we are delighted that he has committed his future to Leeds Rhinos through to the end of the 2028 season.”

Arthur has made a huge impact since joining Leeds two years ago. He has revolutionised the club’s fortunes and made them a major force in Super League once again, with the Rhinos top of the table at the midway point in the season.

He has brought the best out of players like Jake Connor and Lachie Miller, while also introducing more players from the Rhinos’ academy into the first-team setup at AMT Headingley.

And he will now lead the rebuild into 2027, with a number of big names such as Cameron Smith and Harry Newman set to depart the Rhinos. Half-back Brodie Croft is also leaving, along with Mikolaj Oledzki and James McDonnell.