Brad Arthur agrees Leeds Rhinos stay as unique contract situation revealed

The saga surrounding the future of Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has now officially ended, with the Australian putting pen to paper on a deal to remain at Headingley for 2026.

This decision to stay with the West Yorkshire side comes following months of speculation over his future, with the coach torn between his enjoyment of the job and his family commitments back in Australia.

Arthur took over as the Rhinos’ head coach just over a year ago and has since turned them back into serious play-off contenders. At the time of writing, Leeds sit fifth in the table but are level on points with St Helens in fourth and just four points off second-placed Wigan Warriors as well.

The contract is in itself unique, with Arthur now on a rolling contract for future years after the end of the 2026 season, subject to all parties agreeing.

‘I am really pleased to be staying here’

Commenting on the news, Arthur said: “I am really pleased to be staying here at the Rhinos. My family and I have been made to feel so welcome since the first day I walked in the door at AMT Headingley and I am excited about what this group of players can achieve. I would like to thank Paul Caddick and Ian Blease, in particular, for the support and patience they have shown to me.

“I always said from the outset that I only wanted to be here if I felt I could help make the team better and have an impact on this group of players. I am so proud of how they have grown as a group, no one can ever doubt their determination and commitment to the club and each other and I think that is something that shouldn’t be underestimated. I am looking forward to building on those foundations with our coaching team in the months ahead.

“Finally, I would like to thank my family for their support. Having come over here originally for two and half months, Leeds has certainly made us feel at home. I am looking forward to the remainder of the season and this group of players fulfilling their potential,” added Arthur.

Rhinos’ sporting director, Ian Blease, added: “We are delighted that Brad will be staying at the Rhinos next season and hopefully for more years to come. I know it was a big decision for him and his family. Brad is a man of his word and he did not want to commit to us if there was any doubt that he needed to return home to Australia.

“As a club, we are also grateful to Brad’s family for the support they have given him, often in professional sport, there is a danger we can forget that the decisions that players and coaches make have a big impact on those closest to them.

“Brad has had a big impact on our entire club, as I hoped he would when he arrived last year for that first ten week spell. He has developed our young players and set standards for our all squad.

Whilst we have got so much still to look forward to this season, I am looking forward to seeing how Brad and his backroom team take the squad to the next level with another pre-season under their belt this winter having seen what has happened already in the last year.”

