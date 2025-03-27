Brad Arthur addresses Morgan Gannon exit rumours amid NRL links

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur is expecting Morgan Gannon to still don the Blue and Amber in 2026 despite exit speculation.

Reports emerged overnight that the 21-year-old, who can play both back-row and half-back, is attracting serious interest from NRL outfit New Zealand Warriors, with a three-year contract tabled to bring Gannon to Mount Smart.

If Gannon was to make the move, he would link-up with former Leeds Rhinos boss Richard Agar – the coach who handed him his Rhinos debut.

Brad Arthur addresses Morgan Gannon exit rumours

The academy graduate is off-contract at the end of the season, so is free to speak to clubs over a possible move for 2026, but speaking to members of the media ahead of his side’s clash with Warrington, Arthur detailed they have already opened up talks to keep him around for the foreseeable future.

“He’s contracted this year, and Bleasy is working with his management to extend his deal,” he said. “I know he loves the club and he appreciates what the club have done for him, all the indicators are he wants to continue to play here.”

He added: “I’m pretty comfortable with where he’s at. I’d expect him to be playing for Leeds next year, but until it’s sorted, the decision is yet to be made.”

But, while he expects Gannon to remain at Headingley for a while, he did admit the Halifax-native does harbour NRL aspirations.

“He probably does have aspirations to play in the NRL some day,” said the former Paramatta Eels boss. “But that might be further down the track.”

“I’d expect him to be excited by that interest, but he’s a pretty level-headed kid, and he knows that in his development he’s still a long way off where he could get to in the future.”

“Does he have the potential to play in the NRL? He might do, but I think at the moment he’s best served to stay here.”

Arthur impressed with Gannon’s return

Gannon has not had it easy throughout his early career, despite already having over 50 appearances for the Rhinos to his name at just 21. He has suffered with serious concussion issues in recent years, missing the entirety of the 2024 season as a result.

But, it seems he is getting back to the form that made him a Leeds regular in 2022 with some strong performances this year, and Arthur was full of praise for him.

“He’s doing lots of good things. We’ve taken it slowly with him, and we’ll continue to take it slowly and progress his minutes. He’s played on both sides of the field and at six, so he gives us that flexibility, and it’s all part of his growth.

“I’m sure, come the end of the year, he’d like to nail down a starting spot but we think we’re tracking well with our plan and he’s doing a good job.”

“He knows his worth to the team.”

