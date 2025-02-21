Brad Arthur has laughed off speculation that Leeds Rhinos want to keep him at the club for the next decade – insisting he hasn’t been offered any such contract.

A fresh report from the Daily Telegraph in Australia has suggested that the Rhinos have tabled a mind-blowing ten-year contract extension to Arthur to tie him down long-term.

The Rhinos are reportedly keen to secure Arthur’s future at the club sooner, rather than later. His existing deal expires at the end of the current campaign and he had previously insisted he hoped his plans for 2026 would be finalised before the new Super League season began.

But Leeds are reportedly well underway with tabling a package to keep Arthur in England for a prolonged period. According to the report, Leeds are open to a ten-year contract.

However, Arthur addressed the situation in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning and said nothing has changed in regards to his personal situation: and no offer has been made to him to remain at the club in 2026 as it stands.

“I had a joke with the guys about coming back in 10 years, and it’s turned into ‘I’ll just stay for 10 years,” he said.

“At the end of the day the club has been great. There’s been no pressure on me, there haven’t been any one year, 10 year, 20 year offers. I’ve said all the way through, the job satisfaction is great, I love it here; but I’ve got family and that’s the hard bit for me, just being away from the family and nothings changed.”

“I haven’t signed any 10, 20, 30 year deals.”

Arthur’s management group have previously struck ten-year deals for players such as Daly Cherry-Evans and Jason Taumalolo, leaving the door ajar for a similar deal for the Australian.

