Boxing Day round-up: Leeds Rhinos edge past Wakefield Trinity as Batley Bulldogs beat Dewsbury Rams

Rugby league’s annual Boxing Day friendlies have taken place – with two pre-season games being held in West Yorkshire.

Here, Love Rugby League provides you with a round-up of the pre-season rugby league action on Boxing Day.

Leeds Rhinos 18-16 Wakefield Trinity

Leeds Rhinos emerged 18-16 winners against Super League’s newly-promoted side Wakefield Trinity in the annual Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge at AMT Headingley.

Rhinos fans got to see all five of their new signings in action – with Jake Connor, who started at fullback, scoring a brace and kicking two from two.

Meanwhile, Maika Sivo, Ryan Hall, Keenan Palasia and Cooper Jenkins also featured at Headingley.

As for Wakefield, new arrivals Josh Rourke, Cam Scott, Corey Hall, Jake Trueman, Olly Russell and Seth Nikotemo were all in action.

Nikotemo got on the scoresheet for Trinity, whilst Russell kicked two goals from as many attempts.

Leeds: Connor; Sivo, Newman, Handley, Hall; Croft, Frawley; Oledzki, Ackers, Palasia, Bentley, McDonnell, Smith. Subs: O’Connor, Lisone, J Smith, Jenkins, J Sinfield, Nicholson-Watton, Lumb, Diskin, Warren, Cassell, Stead, Holroyd, Brown, Qareqare, Thomas.

Tries: Connor (2), Brown Goals: Connor 2, J Sinfield 1

Wakefield: Rourke; Pratt, Scott, Hall, Walmsley; Trueman, Russell; Hamlin-Uele, H Smith, Rodwell, Nikotemo, Vagana, Cozza. Subs: Stephenson, Lingard, D Sinfield, Staveley-Carr, McSwiney, Delaney, Lino, Bain, Croft, Walker-Smith, Shaw, Booth.

Tries: Booth, Nikotemo, D Sinfield Goals: Russell 2

Batley Bulldogs 36-16 Dewsbury Rams

Meanwhile, Championship side Batley Bulldogs picked up a 36-16 victory against League 1 neighbours Dewsbury Rams in the Kasa Rosa Challenge at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium – with the Bulldogs keeping their hands on the Roy Powell Trophy.

Alfie Dean (2), Ben White, Luca Atkinson, Lucas Walshaw and Ollie Greensmith crossed for Batley, whilst Dan Coates, Tom Brierley and Louis Collinson scored for the visitors.

Batley: Burton; Dean, Arundel, Walshaw, Greensmith; White, Woods; Chitakunye, Moore, Brown, Manning, Flynn, Blake. Subs: Leak, Kibula, Ward, Hepworth, Parsons, Atkinson.

Dewsbury: L Walker; Brierley, Jordan, Senior, K Tomlinson; Coates, Hookem; J Walker, Russell, D Tomlinson, Summers, Garside, Collinson. Subs: Mearns, Everett, Roberts, McShane, Boardman, Briggs, Copland, Sykes, Harris.

READ NEXT

👉 Warrington Wolves’ top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time, including club icons and current stars

👉 Widnes Vikings 2025 squad numbers as 7 new signings receive their jerseys

👉 New Warrington Wolves recruit opens up on Sam Burgess influence in move from NRL