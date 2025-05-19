The heat has been turned up on run-in to next week’s State of Origin opener at Suncorp Stadium with New South Wales enforcer Spencer Leniu placed under a media ban, as tensions rise in camp over his heated run-in with Queensland legend Johnathan Thurston.

Leniu was officially withdrawn from media duties by NSWRL officials on Monday after the Blues team was announced amid growing fears his presence in front of cameras would only pour fuel on the fire ignited last month, when he clashed publicly and repeatedly with the revered Maroons icon.

The fallout from that confrontation – in which Leniu accused Thurston of being “fake” following comments about his past suspension for a racial slur – has made the Roosters hardman public enemy number one in Queensland.

With Thurston now part of Billy Slater’s coaching staff, and Maroons fans fiercely loyal to the former champion playmaker, Leniu’s welcome at Suncorp is guaranteed to be frosty.

Queensland Rugby League chief executive officer Ben Ikin made no effort to put out the flames this week, openly saying that the Maroons will be all fired-up to face the hard-hitting front-rower.

“JT is one of the most beloved figures in Queensland,” Ikin said. “I’ve no doubt that everyone who’ll wear the Maroons jersey next Wednesday saw what happened at Suncorp Stadium that night.”

“Will Spencer Leniu be a target? I think so, just not in the way he expects.”

The Maroons’ camp remains tight-lipped on what that actually means, but the forecast is clear… a storm is brewing!

In an effort to keep the Blues squad focused, the NSWRL has opted to extend the media blackout that has been in place at club level.

Leniu hasn’t spoken publicly since the incident, and joined Latrell Mitchell in what’s become a pattern of “Silent Blues” shielding themselves from the spotlight.

“He is just dialed in and ready to focus on helping us get the win,” said Blues forward Angus Crichton. “If that is what is going to get the best out of Spence on game day, then I am all for it.”

Connor Watson added to the sentiment, saying Leniu’s decision to remain silent is about controlling the noise.

“He’s all good,” Watson said. “There has been a fair bit of stuff about him in the media over the last year or so. So, I think maybe he just wanted to stay quiet.”

Leniu’s silence might be best practice when entering the cauldron that thrives on controversy.

The 24-year-old like to play with a controlled level of fury, and Blues insiders believe the searing atmosphere of Origin – and the inevitable Queensland jeers – could push him into the danger zone.

“He thrives on the physicality and competitiveness,” said his former Penrith and Blues teammate Liam Martin.

“It certainly brings out the best in him – he grows another foot taller and takes it on. I’m really excited to see what he can do up there next week. He won’t take a backward step. He’ll look to rip in.”

Blues coach Laurie Daley dismissed any notion that the Thurston saga would throw Leniu off his game.

“Spencer’s focus will be on what he needs to do for the team, not on JT or what people are looking to say or do,” Daley said. “They can target him all they want, but he’ll handle it.”

Looking to ignite their own spark, the Maroons may find that trying to bait Leniu only adds fuel to his fire.

The Samoan prop is known for unleashing his aggression on the field – and Origin I could be the fieriest stage yet – but he’ll have to be careful not to let emotions get the better of him.

As the silent Blues prepare to storm Suncorp, Crichton offered a glimpse into the team’s mindset heading into enemy territory.

“You have to [love being the villain] because it is not going to go away,” he said. “It is good, man. It is good to have those characters in our team to take it to these guys in their home.”

The ride down Caxton Street into Suncorp is intimidating enough for any Blues side – but when you’ve stirred the hornet’s nest in Queensland, you’d better be ready for the full swarm.