There’s many ways that rugby league in Australia differs from its cousins in the UK, but one of perhaps the biggest is the obsession with junior footy.

In Australia, and particularly Sydney, it’s totally normal for a half-interested fan to know their juniors, from under-20s to under-18s and lower, and the best high school kids are elevated to stardom before they’ve even kicked a ball in earnest.

With lower grade games regularly on the field before the NRL, fans actually get to see the next generation live pretty often, and the media coverage of schoolboy footy and Junior Origin ensure that names are known well before they reach maturity. The next big thing is always coming.

Blake Taaffe, who has joined Castleford this week, is a bit of a cautionary tale in that regard.

On the face of it, he’s a pretty serviceable signing for a lower-end Super League team: 100 appearances split between NRL and NSW Cup, a second grade champion and a losing Grand Finalist in his very first year.

There’s ups and downs, of course, but the palmares are there. Chuck those basics stats up against, say, Jai Field and Bevan French, both of whom had far less to show for their careers in Australia at the time they moved north, and the deal looks good.

But Taaffe moves with two big caveats: expectations and inefficiency.

The expectation for him was sky high. He was a star junior at one of the most scrutinised clubs, South Sydney, and led them to a Jersey Flegg Premiership back in 2019.

That side included Lachlan Ilias, who played 6 to Taaffe’s 7, with current Bunnies hooker Peter Mamouzelos also present.

They defeated a Raiders team that featured Matt Timoko, Lazarus Valepu, Kai O’Donnell and Harley Smith-Shields, all first graders, and Semi Valemei, who scored a hat trick in the final and will now link up with Taaffe at Cas.

They’d already defeated Penrith in the semis – feat Matt Burton, Daine Laurie, J’Maine Hopgood Charlie Staines, Terrell May and Lindsay Smith – and the Dragons – Tyran Wishart, Cody Ramsey, Max Feagai – before that.

Then the 2020 and 2021 Flegg seasons didn’t happen, so everyone got to ruminate on how all the gun young players were at Souths, and Taaffe was their captain and best player.

The hype was massive, but reality intervened.

Between winning on that Sunday in late September 2019 and making his NRL debut in June 2021, some 627 days later, he played just five matches as the pandemic wrought havoc on the lower grades.

Just 108 days later, Taaffe was lining up in the NRL Grand Final, his eighth first grade game. The loss to Penrith was his first ever defeat in the top grade.

Come 2022, the logistical challenges of playing for Souths kicked in.

Was he ever going to unseat Latrell Mitchell at fullback, whom he had replaced to make his debut? No. Was he going to get a crack at 6 over Cody Walker? No.

The halfback role, vacated by Adam Reynolds and which had been his in the juniors, instead went to Ilias..

This is where the second part came in. Taaffe had debuted as a fullback, but was rarely used that way previously. The playstyle of Souths at the time was oriented around a steady, controlling halfback, middle service through Cam Murray and key moments provided by Walker and Mitchell.

Taaffe, whose best skill is his running game, didn’t fit. He went back down to NSW Cup and impressed again, winning a Premiership in 2023 while jumping back up to cover Mitchell’s many absences.

There was clearly a player in there, but nobody knew what to do with it. In 2023, he played 1, 6, 7 in reserve grade, while coach Jason Demetriou even picked him as a bench 14 in the NRL just to get him into the game.

When the chance came to move to Canterbury and have a crack at the 1 role full-time, Taaffe moved and many expected him to take the position permanently.

He got a month under Cameron Ciraldo, but was laid out by a shocking tackle from Dom Young (who was sent off), which opened the door for Connor Tracey, who has never looked back.

The deficiencies were always there, but Tracey’s form showed the coaches what they were missing.

Taaffe had a high attacking upside but could struggle under the high ball and was a little lightweight for the yardage game required for the Bulldogs’ system.

Souths hadn’t been bothered as much about that – Latrell is no metre monster either – but the Doggies wanted that sort of player. They, too, gave Taaffe chances, but ultimately went for someone else.

That brings us to Castleford. They get damaged goods, but in truth, nobody like Taaffe would have moved there if there wasn’t something faulty.

This is a guy who can certainly play in the Super League and, perhaps in other circumstances, might have made it in the NRL too. There’s an alternative universe where he goes to the Dragons instead of Ilias and is playing five eighth for them to this day.

Plenty of what Taaffe struggled with was as a result of being a fullback – yardage and kicks particularly – and the grinding style that the Dogs want to play.

If Cas play him as a 6 and let him run, they can see what everyone else saw – an elusive, creative attacker who can wreak havoc. If they stick him at fullback, expect a barrage of bombs and muscling up in kick chase.

It’s possible that Taaffe’s talent will be enough. His ceiling should be higher than the likes of Lachie Miller and Tex Hoy, if someone can help him reach it.

Ironically, Souths are now picking pint-sized Jye Gray at fullback and Latrell Mitchell in the centres. Taaffe might well have got a game these days – Like much of his career in Australia, it’s been a case of wrong place, wrong time.