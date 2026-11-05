Veteran ex-NRL, Super League stalwart lands new club Down Under

Veteran two-time Great Britain international Blake Austin has found a new club Down Under, returning to where it all began by joining Penrith District outfit Doonside Roos ahead of 2027.

Parramatta-born Austin began his first-grade career with his NRL debut for Penrith Panthers at the back end of the 2011 campaign.

Having gone on to represent Wests Tigers and Canberra Raiders before making the move to the UK, the half-back starred in Super League for Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers.

The 35-year-old brought the curtain down on his professional career with a five-match loan stint at Cas at the back end of 2023, taking his appearance tally up to 113 in the British game and 235 at club level overall.

Five of his 82 career tries came for Leeds, who he made it into the 2022 Super League Grand Final with, suffering a 24-12 loss to St Helens, who won the last of their four straight titles.

Still playing at community level in Australia having also featured in nines festivals of late, he has now agreed a move back to the club where it all started for him as a youngster, linking up with Doonside Roos for 2027.

Veteran ex-NRL and Super League stalwart Blake Austin lands new club Down Under

2026 saw the Roos make it into the Grand Final of the Penrith District competition, only to be beaten 34-24 by Windsor Wolves.

Come 2027, the club will celebrate their 60th anniversary, with Austin – who also has one cap for Portugal to his name through his heritage – a marquee piece of recruitment ahead of next season.

The playmaker will turn 36 in February, and saw his signing announced via social media.

Come next autumn, it will be 20 years since he made that sole appearance for Portugal on the international stage against Malta as a fresh-faced 16-year-old.

His selection for Great Britain in 2019, which remarkably saw him play on the wing under Wayne Bennett, also came via his heritage.

During his time playing in the NRL, the experienced half-back returned to Doonside Roos as a youth coach, and will now don their shirt oncemore.