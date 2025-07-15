Bizarre international fixture announced as pacific nation launch fundraiser for long-awaited return

Japan will play host to Niue in a friendly this autumn, with the fixture representing the latter’s first outing on the international front since 2018!

Known as the ‘Samurais’, Japan’s men’s side are currently ranked 41st in the world having played two games last year. After being beaten 46-0 by Thailand in February 2024, they returned to the field eight months later and beat Hong Kong 24-14.

Their most recent officially sanctioned match however was back in October 2022 when the Asian outfit beat El Salvador 26-24, with that clash held in Sydney.

Pacific outfit Niue’s men haven’t played an officially sanctioned game since their third-place play-off defeat to Malta back in 2018 during the Emerging Nations Championship, losing 24-16.

Niue did take part in an unsanctioned game against Italy a fortnight later, losing 36-32 to Italy at the Marconi Stadium, but that was their most recent outing of any kind.

Now, Japan and Niue – ranked 50th in the world – will square off in Hokkaido, Japan’s second-largest island, on October 19. The game will be unsanctioned, but marks a significant moment in the re-emergence of Niue in particular.

Notably, Brisbane Broncos centre Gehamat Shibasaki is eligible to represent Japan while Leigh Leopards duo Isaac Liu and Tesi Niu are among those eligible to represent Niue alongside South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Keaon Koloamatangi.

None of the above are likely to don a shirt for either nation this autumn though, with Niue holding trials to help them assemble a squad for their trip to Japan.

With Niue set to call upon players from across Australia to represent their heritage, a fundraiser has been launched by the pacific nation to help towards the costs of October’s trip to East Asia.

They are hoping to raise $4,000 AUD (Australian Dollars), which is just under £2,000. So far, $1,720 AUD – or around £850 – has been raised towards that total.

