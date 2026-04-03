St Helens derby hero Bill Leyland said his shushing of the Wigan Warriors was one for his Hull KR fans, with the clubs’ rivalry growing.

The Robins’ hooker, who signed for the Saints on a one-week loan deal earlier this week, scored two tries in the final 10 minutes to secure the win for his temporary employers.

Leyland has been a growing part of the KR side since making the move from London Broncos at the start of last season, making 15 appearances in all competitions.

Bill Leyland’s brutal jibe at Wigan fans following St Helens heroics

After scoring his second try of the afternoon, which helped put St Helens 10 points up in the 79th minute, Leyland was spotted shushing the Wigan Warriors fans, which he says is one for his KR fanbase at his parent club.

“That was one for the KR fans out there,” he told Sky Sports. “We’ve had quite a rivalry with them and they get quite loud, so it was time to silence them a bit.”

Leyland’s antics in front of the Wigan fans and match-winning brace will certainly cement him into St Helens folklore, even if he is at the club for one week.

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“It’s surreal,” said the Kent-native, who was named Man of the Match. “To play in such a big derby, and I’m glad to bring it home for all of these fans. It’s pretty surreal.

“It’s pretty magical. The boys (at St Helens) are great and have welcomed me in so well. I’ve only had one training session with them, and to share this type of experience with them – loads of the boys at KR who came through at Wigan told me how big of a game it is – is special.”

“I think Bill Leyland’s a good runner of the ball, he’s elusive, and both teams had been on the ropes, so someone like him would be just the tonic for us and open up the game,” said St Helens boss Paul Rowley of his loanee’s performance.

“He’s a really admirable young man, and the instructions were just ‘as and when’, but he got on and did the rest,” Rowley continued.

“Massive credit to him, we kept it simple, and he ran and got over the try-line.”

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