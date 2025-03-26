‘Big-name’ NRL back offered to Super League clubs in transfer twist
An as-yet unnamed ‘big-name’ outside back on ‘big dollars’ has reportedly been offered to Super League clubs after failing to live up to the billing in the NRL.
That’s according to Australian outlet Wide World of Sports, who have suggested that the player in question is proving to be a ‘headache’ on the significant contract given to him by his team.
As a result, his future is now looking increasingly uncertain – although the report doesn’t name the player or the club he plays for.
However, it has been suggested that he is now being touted around, with his club ‘looking to offload him’ – and NRL teams and English sides are both on the hit-list.
The player’s future is in doubt due to the fact he, according to the report, ‘leaks points’ – which is hardlty a ringing endorsement for any Super League side.
It states: “It’s not his behaviour or attitude that is an issue – more the fact that he leaks points at an alarming rate.
“But to get him off their hands, the club would have to pay a significant amount of his lavish contract for the next couple of years.”
The fact that most Super League sides are full on their overseas quota for 2025 means any immediate deal is unlikely.
Only Leigh Leopards have space as it stands after securing a release for Ben Nakubuwai. They are believed to be on the lookout for a forward to bolster their ranks.
