Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet says Adam Keighran is fit to face Catalans Dragons on Saturday – and has hailed him as arguably the club’s most consistent performer this season.

The Super League champions head to the south of France to take on Joel Tomkins’ side as they look to build on last weekend’s 44-2 demolition job at home to Wakefield Trinity.

Keighran was withdrawn during the second half against Wakefield with a knee problem but Peet confirmed today that the Australian centre will line up against his former club on Saturday evening.

Peet names potential Havard replacement

The bad news for Wigan is that homegrown prop Ethan Havard misses out through suspension this weekend, having copped a one-match ban after being sinbinned for a high tackle on Trinity winger Lachlan Walmsley.

Peet said he had “no complaints” with Havard’s yellow card and suggested Tyler Dupree could replace him in the starting line-up in Perpignan.

Peet said: “Adam will be fit and available this weekend – it was just a bang – but obviously we’ve lost Ethan so I just need to decide which direction we go in there.

“Tyler is someone who has played a lot of minutes for us this year and he’s training the house down. He’s very determined to add to the team and take his performances to another level.

“I’ve liked his attitude recently, so he’d be the most likely to play. But I’m going to consider some of our young players as well.”

Keighran meanwhile, has proved a key figure for the Warriors since joining from Catalans at the start of last season.

Peet heaped lavish praise on the 28-year-old, adding: “I think Adam’s been outstanding.

“He’s been close to our best player in terms of consistency, quality and effect on the team from different positions and big moments in attack and defence.

“He’s a real high-quality player and a real high-quality individual and member of the squad. Yes, he’s been a great addition.”

Peet confirmed that hooker Tom Forber, who has not featured in the first team since March, is set to undergo an operation on a dislocated wrist.

As he prepares to face a Catalans team coached by ex-Wigan player and Academy coach Tomkins, Peet revealed the pair are close. “I think I phone Joel more than he phones me!” said the Warriors boss.

“But we check in on one another often to catch up about family and a bit of work chat as well, like any friends would. You check in on your mate don’t you? Just because he’s in a job now where I’m competing against him, that would never affect my friendship with anyone.

“We’re friends first and then do the same job second, so it makes perfect sense to me.”