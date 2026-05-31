Bevan French’s immediate future confirmed following remarkable Challenge Cup final return

Wigan Warriors star Bevan French is set to return to the physio room for further rehab, despite making a return to action in their impressive Challenge Cup victory over Hull KR.

The Australian half-back suffered a hamstring tear in Wigan’s Super League victory over Toulouse back in March, but made a stunning try-scoring return to the pitch in their 40-10 win over the Robins at Wembley on Saturday (30th May).

‘I’ll probably have to be smart about this’

However, while French’s return left the Cherry and White faithful in good cheer in the capital, it seems he is set to return to the sidelines for a bit longer to tick off the final boxes towards a full return to the starting group.

“There’s always a risk,” said the half-back. “I’d come back a lot sooner than I should have, and I’ll probably have to be smart about this.

“I’ll probably have to go back into rehab for a couple of weeks to tick all those boxes again. We’ll figure it out next week.”

However, to even make back in time for the Challenge Cup final was nothing short of extraordinary, given the severity of his injury.

Following initial scans, French was given a 16-week return timeframe, but this comeback was a full four weeks ahead of schedule.

As the 2023 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel winner previously alluded to, that early return does come with its risks, but despite that, he was more than confident he could do a job for his side.

“Matt (Peet) doubted it for a second, but I didn’t,” he said. “We had a conversation a couple of weeks ago about making it and trying to speed up the rehab process. Once we had that conversation, I just convinced myself that I was going to do it and not turn back. I told him I was going to be ready for everything.

‘I’ve been pretty disciplined’

“Within the process, I only had a number of minutes that I was allowed to play, but if worst came to worst and I had to play a full game, I’d convinced myself that I was ready to do that.

Expanding more on the steps he took to be ready from a physical perspective, he added: “I’ve been pretty disciplined, to be honest, ever since the get-go and my surgery. Sleep, nutrition and doing a hyperbaric chamber twice a week.

“I didn’t know how I was healing, but then I got a scan result back a couple of weeks ago and it said it (the injury) was good compared to other people in that timeframe, and that’s when I started to convince myself I could play.

“That’s all credit to the physios, though, I was just following orders!

“By the time I’d convinced myself I could do it and once they got the scan results back, they were like ‘there’s a chance.

“Then we did some testing; I did full sprints last week, and it’s probably the fastest I’d run in a while and I was like ‘I can definitely do this.”