Wigan Warriors are set to welcome Bevan French back to their side for the trip to Wakefield Trinity, and they’ll have Harry Smith back for good measure.

The pair have both been included in Matt Peet’s squad for Friday’s clash in West Yorkshire. Smith returns after a one-match suspension while French is back after being given a one-week rest after his return in the Challenge Cup Final, which came four weeks ahead of schedule. Tom Forber and Nathan Lowe drop out.

French is returning from a major hamstring injury, with his involvement in this game still two weeks ahead of when he was expected to return.

He made a cameo at Wembley, coming off the bench in the second half and scoring in the 40-10 victory.

Now, a return against Wakefield is on the cards, which comes at a time when Daryl Powell’s side are missing some key men lost in their big win over Hull KR.

Mason Lino and Corey Hall both miss out through injury while Jezz Tevaga is unavailable as he serves a one-match suspension picked up in that game.

Max Jowitt is recalled after injury, while Will Tate and Charlie Abraham also enter the squad.

Wakefield are currently third in Super League on 18 points, but the Warriors will go level on points with them if they can secure a victory on Friday night.

Wigan defeated Wakefield on their own patch earlier in the year to secure passage to the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Oliver Partington, Jack Farrimond, Sam Eseh, Kian McDermott, Taylor Kerr, Noah Hodkinson, George O’Loughlin, George Marsden.

Wakefield Trinity: Max Jowitt, Oli Pratt, Cam Scott, Tom Johnstone, Jake Trueman, Mike McMeeken, Tyson Smoothy, Ky Rodwell, Seth Nikotemo, Matty Storton, Jay Pitts, Caleb Hamlin-Uele, Caius Faatili, Harvey Smith, Isaiah Vagana, Jack Sinfield, Jayden Myers, Josh Rourke, Tray Lolesio, Will Tate, Charlie Abraham.