Bevan French has shut down any rumours he will don a shirt for England this autumn in the Ashes: insisting he is Australian ‘through and through’.

New South Wales-born French joined Wigan Warriors midway through the 2019 campaign and has never departed since then.

Establishing himself as the cream of the crop in Super League, he is nearing the end of his sixth full season here in the UK.

Accordingly, he would now qualify to represent England – or even Great Britain should that concept ever return – under the international game’s residency rule.

Eligibility via residency requires a player to have lived in a country for 60 consecutive months, aka five successive years.

Bevan French addresses shock England call-up chances as admission made

With an Ashes Series against the Kangaroos – who French has never represented – coming up this autumn, surprise reports had emerged that he could be set to earn a shock call-up for the England squad from head coach Shaun Wane.

That though definitely won’t be the case, and that verdict has come directly from the horse’s mouth.

Having shone in Wigan’s 18-4 win at St Helens on Friday night, the half-back appeared in a post-match interview segment with Sky Sports trio Brian Carney, Sam Tomkins and Jon Wilkin.

Asked about playing for England during the segment, he passionately responded: “No, I can’t do that!

“I’m Australian born and bred, through and through.

“You’ve still got to look at the actual England players that in contention to play in the halves.

“There’s Harry (Smith), Mikey (Lewis), George Williams… Ethan Strange is the running as well and AJ Brimson in the back line now.

“There’s plenty there in front of me to choose from, so I don’t think I’m ever going to pull that jersey on.”

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Exclusive – Hull FC star Sam Eseh lifts lid on mother’s cancer journey in emotional interview

👉 Super League club accounts – Only ONE profit and four lose over £1million

👉 2025 Super League play-off schedule revealed as path to Old Trafford laid out

👉 Top lawyer issues ‘very bleak’ warning on Salford Red Devils future after latest court hearing

👉 Hull FC overseas star confirms shock retirement as recruitment window opens up