Wests Tigers coach Benji Marshall denies any claims of bullying at the club following young gun Lachlan Galvin’s decision to knock back a record $5-6 million dollar contract extension.

Galvin, 19, came under fire from his team-mates and Tigers fans after comments made by the playmakers camp criticizing head coach Benji Marshall and the wider environment being not conducive to player development.

Marshall fronted the media on Thursday, amid the firestorm that emerged out of Tiger Town earlier this week, when the club released a statement about the future of Galvin at the club.

“I don’t think he’s been bullied by other players,” said Marshall.

“Emotional responses to things happening might seem like it [bullying], but there’s been no sense of bullying at our club.”

The club legend said the Tigers do not stand bullying in any way.

“I talked to the team about it this morning – that’s not us,” he said.

“We’re not bullies, our players are not bullies, they had an emotional reaction to one of their team-mates, but it’s not bullying. I can guarantee it.”

Accountability

Marshall was clear about his part in the decision to drop the Galvin back to play for the Wests Magpies in the NSW Cup this week.

“On a lot of levels, it is best he doesn’t play this week,” he said.

“As the coach, I have to decide what I think best for the team and what’s going to win this week.

“I made that decision, and I had support of my senior group.

“At the end of the day, it was my call for what is going to win us this game, and that’s what it is,” said Marshall.

Benji told the young playmaker to go back to reserve grade and to play his best footy.

“He’s going go down there and play his best, then earn some trust and respect, and put himself in the frame for selection next week.”

You do you, I’ll do me

The Tigers head coach said he was shocked by the comments made – and felt a little disappointed – by said he’s heard it all before.

“Everyone thinks I can’t coach anyways. So, it’s not that different to what’s being said.”

“I’ll always back myself in the way I do things, and my ability… I want what’s best for this club and this team, and I’ll do what’s best.

“If I’m not the best option, then I’ll go,” he said.

Marshall stated that no one should be angry or against someone who is thinking about what is best for their own future.

“I’ve said to it to everyone I’ve ever coached, when it comes to negotiations, you have to do what’s best for you.”

“No one’s angry about it,” he said.

“I spoke to Lochy [Galvin] this morning, very closely, and I actually feel really sorry for him.

“He’s a young kid who wants to do what’s best for his future… The reactions been overwhelming for him, and I can understand that.

“I’ve been in his shoes and understand that what the pressures like.”

“What we have to remember is that he’s a 19-year-old kid who just loves footy.”



Jarome Luai also faced the media on Thursday, following his and his team-mates social media posts on Tuesday.

“I’ll think we’ll stay off social media for a bit,” said the four-time premiership winner.

The Tigers co-captain said he and Galvin’s relationship had been good up until this point.

As a club leader, Luai said he wants to see “team first behaviors,” which he see’s as standing behind the club and coach, Marshall.

“That’s built from the bottom up,” he said.

“[Benji is] our coach at the end of the day.

“Disrespect him and your sort of disrespecting us as a team… I don’t stand for that.”

Luai said he holds no bad feelings towards the 19-year-old and was happy for Galvin to return to the first-grade squad if the coach was happy.

“If he’s in the right mindset, his heart is in the right spot, and he deserves to wear the jersey, then by all means,” he said.

The NSW five-eight acknowledged that every player is entitled to do what’s best for themselves and their career, even pointing out the fact he left the Panthers for a new challenge.

But said, that was besides the issue.

“Everyone’s entitled to do what’s best for their future.”

“What’s disrupted us as a team is the comments made about our coach and about our team in general,” he said.

The Samoan international representative said he is now “looking to move forward” from the situation and go for the win against the Eels on Monday.