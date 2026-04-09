Former St Helens youngster Ben Will has turned his loan move from Rochdale Hornets to fellow Championship outfit Halifax Panthers into a permanent switch.

Outside-back Will featured for Super League heavyweights Saints at under-18s, under-19s and reserves levels before linking up with Rochdale ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Now 20, he did not register a first-team appearance for Saints, but went on to score five tries in nine appearances across all competitions for Hornets last term.

This year, he has found game time hard to come by, with his first appearance of the 2026 campaign made on loan for Halifax away against Salford on March 27, coming off the bench in a 28-22 win.

And having been released from the remainder of his deal by Rochdale earlier this week, he has now turned his move to Fax into a permanent one, inking a contract at The Shay until the end of the season.

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Former St Helens young gun Ben Will lands permanent cross-Championship switch

Fax’s next game sees them host Oldham in a Championship clash on Sunday afternoon (April 12).

Will – who is set to turn 21 in June – could make his home debut in that game for Kyle Eastmond’s side against the Roughyeds having seen his permanent arrival announced by the Panthers on Wednesday evening.

After confirming the news of Brandon Douglas’ return to the club on a one-month loan deal from Super League outfit Bradford Bulls earlier in the day, Fax wrote: “In other great news, we’re also delighted to announce the permanent signing of Ben Wills until the end of the season.

“Ben was originally on loan from Rochdale and named in Kyle’s squad to face Salford.

“Welcome to the Panthers Ben.”