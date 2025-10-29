Ex-Leigh stalwart makes cross-Championship switch ahead of 2026 as reunion with former coach confirmed

Veteran half-back Ben Reynolds has joined Batley Bulldogs from fellow Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers ahead of 2026, reuniting with head coach James Ford.

Reynolds – who will turn 32 in January – returned for a third stint at hometown club Featherstone in July 2024, and put pen to paper on a new three-year deal at Post Office Road ahead of the 2025 campaign.

But with Rovers’ financial problems ongoing, he has departed for pastures new: with a total of 44 appearances to his name for the Flatcappers including the game he played across his first two stints with them.

A dead-eye from the tee, Reynolds – who lifted the Challenge Cup with Leigh Leopards in 2023 – has kicked 655 goals as well as a sole one-pointer in his career to date across 232 senior appearances.

148 of those games and the bulk of his 1,615 career points to date came in a Leigh shirt having had two stints with them, starring in winning sides at both Championship and Super League levels.

As the Bulldogs announced his arrival, they wrote on X: “✍️ The wait is over! ​We are thrilled to announce the major signing of experienced half-back Ben Reynolds for the 2026 season!

“Joining us from Featherstone Rovers, Ben brings a proven track record, having also played in the Super League and won the Challenge Cup in 2023 with Leigh Leopards.

“He will be a vital addition to the squad, providing essential organisational skills and a potent kicking game on the pitch with 655 conversions in his career.

“Welcome to Batley, Ben!”

Batley will become the tenth club the playmaker has represented in his career, following on from Castleford Tigers, York, Leigh, Doncaster, Dewsbury Rams, Wakefield Trinity, Hull KR, Hull FC and Fev.

He also signed on the dotted line at Toulouse Olympique ahead of the 2021 campaign, but never ended up making an appearance for the French outfit before re-joining Leigh following their promotion.

Reynolds reunites with his former Fev boss Ford at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

Ford has taken the Bulldogs’ reins ahead of 2026, picking the mantle up from veteran coach John Kear who oversaw proceedings in interim charge from June until the end of the 2025 campaign, with his side finishing 12th on the Championship ladder.

All being well, Batley will play in a 21-team division next year, with the Championship and League 1 set to merge. Full details of that merger, including the name of the newly-formed bumper competition are still to be confirmed by the RFL.