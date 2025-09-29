Former Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils powerhouse hangs up boots Down Under

Former Super League ace Ben Murdoch-Masila has hung up his boots Down Under, bringing an end to a 16-year playing career.

Murdoch-Masila – who will turn 35 in February – spent five seasons in the British game between 2016 and 2020, donning a shirt for both Salford Red Devils and Warrington Wolves in Super League.

A Challenge Cup winner with Wire in 2019, he amassed 128 appearances across all competitions while in the UK, and returned to the NRL in 2021 with New Zealand Warriors.

Prior to his Super League stint, he’d featured at first-grade level Down Under for both Wests Tigers and Penrith Panthers, and went on to round his career off with a three-season spell at St George Illawarra Dragons.

Playing 36 NRL games in the Dragons‘ colours, including one this year, the forward took his senior career appearance tally at club level up to 249.

Born in Auckland, Murdoch-Masila represented his heritage in donning Tonga’s shirt on the international stage, representing them for the first time against Samoa in April 2013.

His 16th and final international cap came as Tonga bowed out of the most recent Rugby League World Cup in 2022 at the quarter-final stage to the same opponents, with that the third World Cup he’d featured in.

As he retires, Murdoch-Masila’s management team – Crown Sports Management – put out a social media post congratulating him on a career which saw him star on both sides of the globe.

Their Instagram post reads: “Congratulations on one amazing journey 👏

“Thank you for taking us along for the ride, Dox.

“From Australia to the UK, then to New Zealand and then back to Australia. Then, in-between, you and Roxy Murdoch starting a family and look at you now.

“Ben Murdoch-Masila, you are one of the most respected men in the game. You’ve left your touch and assisted a lot of people in the game, and for that, you should be super proud.

“Happy retirement, Dox.

“We are looking forward to the next chapter with you ❤️✊”

