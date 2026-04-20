Leeds Rhinos youngster Ben Littlewood has extended his loan stay at fellow Super League outfit York by another week, Knights head coach Mark Applegarth has confirmed.

Versatile forward Littlewood has played five games at first-team level for Leeds, including two this term against Leigh Leopards and Hull KR, with the latter in Las Vegas.

Struggling for game time at Headingley, he was allowed to head out on a one-week loan to York ahead of last weekend, and featured off the bench for the Knights as they lost out 18-6 at home to Leigh.

Having impressed on debut, he has now extended his stay by a further week, and is expected to play again as Applegarth’s side host fellow Super League new boys Toulouse Olympique on Thursday night.

Leeds Rhinos ace Ben Littlewood extends York loan as Knights coach lauds young gun

York are the third club Littlewood has represented in 2026 having also featured on loan for Championship outfit Hunslet as well as parent club Leeds.

Including his appearance for the Knights against Leigh, the 21-year-old has 12 senior appearances on his CV – with one try scored, coming for Hunslet against Widnes Vikings back in March.

Speaking in Monday afternoon’s pre-match press conference looking ahead to their clash with Toulouse, Knights head coach Applegarth confirmed: “I believe Ben’s extended for this week.

“I think all the paperwork’s all sorted, and I’m really glad we’ve got Ben on board.

“I thought he had a solid debut. Obviously (there were) a couple of touches that he won’t be happy with, but I know that he’ll be a lot better for it.

“He’s got some great attributes in his defensive game and his offensive game, and I’m really glad that I’m working with him.”

Littlewood – whose other previous loan clubs include Halifax Panthers and Salford – will hope to help York to a third Super League victory of the season on Thursday night.

Since their win against Hull FC in Round 3, the Knights have gone on to lose five league games on the spin.