Super League veteran headlines Jamaica squad for Canada clash this weekend

Two-time Super League champion Ben Jones-Bishop headlines a 22-man squad named by Jamaica for their clash against Canada in Kingston.

Jones-Bishop – whose younger brother Aaron is also in the 22-man squad named for Saturday’s clash by Reggae Warriors head coach Roy Calvert – will return to Super League in 2026 with newly-promoted York.

Having scooped top-flight titles with Leeds Rhinos in both 2011 and 2012, with a World Club Challenge triumph also on his CV in the latter of those years, the elder Jones-Bishop sibling is now 37.

Born in Leeds, the veteran winger has 387 senior career appearances to his name, including eight on the international stage for Jamaica – who he has represented via his heritage since his debut against the USA in November 2018.

Having returned to York from fellow Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles early on in the 2025 campaign, Jones-Bishop went on to score 29 tries in 23 appearances across all competitions for the Knights this year.

Taking his career try tally up to 253 in the process, he helped Mark Applegarth’s side to both the 1895 Cup and Championship League Leaders’ Shield.

Alongside brother Aaron, the flier is in Jamaica’s 22 for Saturday’s clash, which comes as part of the Guardian Life Test Series against Canada.

Jamaica’s under-19s will first face off against Canada’s youth teams, before the pair’s senior sides do battle later in the day at the UWI Mona Bowl.

There are plenty of caps between the 22 men named by Jamaica for the clash, though just five of this squad formed part of the Reggae Warriors’ make-up in the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

The two Jones-Bishop boys are two of that quintet along with Chevaughn Bailey, Andrew Simpson and Marvin Thompson.

Here is the 22-man squad in full…

*Players listed in alphabetical order by surname*

Chevaughn Bailey

Joseph Daley

Kyronn Fairclough

Daniel Graham

Adrian Hall

Aaron Jones-Bishop

Ben Jones-Bishop

Akeem Kitson

Owen Linton

Tah-Jay Lynch

Keron Monteque

Jenson Morris

Akeem Murray

Michael Pearson

Ricardo Richards

Andrew Simpson

Adrian Thomas

Kevin Thomas

Marvin Thompson

Kenneth Walker

David Williams

Kamarine Williams