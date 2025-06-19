Ben Gardiner, one of rugby league’s most respected and experienced coaches, has been appointed as the assistant coach of the Perth Bears, joining forces with NRL Immortal Mal Meninga to make a name in the AFL heartland.

Gardiner, who played a key role in the Penrith Panthers’ back-to-back premiership wins in 2023 and 2024 as assistant coach, will sign a five-year contract with the newly formed Perth Bears.

With more than two decades of experience across clubs like the Sydney Roosters, Cronulla Sharks, South Sydney Rabbitohs, and Wests Tigers, Gardiner brings invaluable expertise to the NRL’s latest expansion team in Western Australia.

“I’m excited and humbled to take on such a significant role in the birth of the Perth Bears,” Gardiner said in a press release on Thursday.

“Having been part of successful systems at elite clubs, I’m looking forward to working with Mal and helping to build a team that can achieve sustained success.”

Gardiner’s connection with the North Sydney Bears is also deep-rooted, having previously coached the NSW Cup team and worked in recruitment and with the women’s teams.

He sees this as an opportunity to bring the “Bears DNA” into a new chapter in Perth.

“These foundations need to be synergised into the Perth Bears to create a blend of the old and the new,” he added.

“It’s a great privilege to be part of what’s going to be a really exciting time for rugby league in Western Australia.”

Meninga, who will work alongside Gardiner to establish the 17th NRL club’s culture, expressed his confidence in his new assistant.

“Ben is one of the best young coaches in the game, and he’s got a track record of success both at the NRL and international levels,” Meninga said on Thursday.

“I’m looking forward to working with him to establish a strong and winning culture from day one.”

Perth Bears CEO Anthony De Ceglie was equally enthusiastic about the appointment.

“Ben is a proven winner who has worked with some of the best clubs and players in the game. We’re thrilled to have him on board as we build a foundation for the Bears that will ensure long-term success.”

Gardiner will begin his role with the Perth Bears after the conclusion of the 2025 NRL season, however, unlike Meninga with the Kangaroos, he will continue as head coach of the Samoa national team during this time.

This appointment comes after the Bears CEO said he want’s the club to become Australia’s version of the Wrexham Football Club.

