While most Super League clubs headed for some Spanish sun this pre-season, Sam Burgess took Warrington Wolves for a military camp in Scotland, three days designed to test his squad physically and mentally.

Those who have been with Wire for at least the last few years, like stalwart Ben Currie, are no stranger to this kind of thing.

When Burgess took charge ahead of the 2024 campaign, he put his players through a three-day camp just before Christmas under the guidance of former SAS soldier and TV personality Ant Middleton.

That December 2023 camp would go on to define a lot of Burgess’ first year at the helm as Warrington had the best defence and attack in Super League.

As the Wolves attempt to rediscover that same vein of form and consistency in 2026, their preparations followed much of the same suit, and the history of what had gone before hung over last month’s trip.

Ben Currie provides inside view on Warrington Wolves’ brutal pre-season military camp

31-year-old Currie has completed a full pre-season with Wire for the first time in a number of years having worked his way back from a torn bicep suffered late in 2025 and not been a part of England’s squad for the Ashes Series against Australia.

Speaking at the club’s pre-season media day earlier this month, he explained: “We didn’t go abroad this year, but we had a military camp up in Scotland just before Christmas.

“It was two nights, three days up there. We had a six-hour drive up, so tension was high and all the lads were making rumours up of what was going to happen.

“We did one a couple of years ago with Ant Middleton, which was very tough. We were trying to put all of these rumours and stuff in the new lads’ heads to make them panic even more!”

That uncertainty was swiftly cleared up once the Wolves’ coach had arrived north of the border.

Currie detailed: “No one has any idea, but as soon as we got there, they came on the coach and said, ‘Two minutes lads. Bags inside and get your running shoes on’

“We had to hand our phones over and that was it then for those two or three days. It was tough, they were constantly waking us up in the middle of the night.”

With sleep a luxury, physical work began without delay, setting the tone for a punishing few days.

Veteran Currie said: “That first run, we didn’t really have watches or know the time or anything, but I would guess it was about two or three hours.

“They ran us somewhere, then you had to partner up and carry each other so far, army crawl across the floor.

“You don’t want to do it, but it brings you together as a group and I reckon we became tighter from it.”

Warrington host fellow Super League side Leigh Leopards in a friendly on Friday night before welcoming Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles in the Second Round of the Challenge Cup on February 6.

Their Super League campaign then gets underway on February 13 as local rivals St Helens come to town.