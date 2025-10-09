Ex-NRL forward Ben Condon is finally set to get his crack at Super League, with a move expected to be confirmed imminently after Championship outfit Widnes Vikings announced his departure.

Queensland native Condon made his NRL bow for North Queensland Cowboys in 2020, and also went on to represent Manly Sea Eagles at first-grade level Down Under.

Amassing 17 NRL appearances in total, the versatile forward – able to slot into either the front or back-row – had been set for a move to Super League with Leigh Leopards ahead of 2025.

The towering 25-year-old had put pen to paper on a two-year deal at the Leopards’ Den, but that deal eventually fell through after a failed medical assessment after he was involved in a road traffic accident in Australia.

After a few months back in the Queensland Cup representing the Central Queensland Capras, Condon did get his move to the UK with Widnes.

Joining the Vikings at the back end of June, he grabbed five tries in ten appearances before the end of the campaign for the Championship side, who have now officially confirmed his departure.

Ex-NRL forward gears up for Super League switch as Championship departure confirmed

In their press release announcing his exit, Widnes confirmed that the Australian is taking up an opportunity with a Super League club, and LoveRugbyLeague understands that club will be Catalans Dragons.

Vikings head coach Allan Coleman said: “All I can say about Ben Condon is what a player, and what a presence.

“I’m incredibly thankful to him for being a part of us and our history; he’s been an absolute credit.

“He’s going to where he deserves to be, and that’s playing in Super League. I can’t wait to see how he develops, and we wish him all the best.”

Condon departs the DCBL Stadium alongside youngster Finlay Irwin, a product of Wigan Warriors’ academy, who joined the club midway through 2025.

Irwin has not been offered a new contract by Widnes for 2026 having made a sole appearance for them this term, with that coming off the bench in their final game of the year at home in a 20-10 defeat to London Broncos.

Coleman added: “I want to wish Finlay all the best and thank him for his efforts last season.

“He’s a talented player and will be a great addition for whatever club signs him.”