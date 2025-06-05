Craig Bellamy has confirmed he will extend his record-breaking tenure as head coach of the Melbourne Storm, opting to lead the NRL powerhouse into the 2026 season.

Bellamy, 66, informed the club and players ahead of Melbourne’s Round 14 clash against the North Queensland Cowboys on Friday at AAMI Park.

The decision means that Bellamy will enter his 24th consecutive season in charge, further solidifying his status as one of the most successful and enduring coaches in rugby league history.

“I’ve always said that I will only keep coaching if the players, coaches and club believe that I still have something to offer,” Bellamy said in a statement released by the club on Thursday. “Our squad is in a stable position and I’m looking forward to the improvement we can continue to make.”

Since taking the reins in 2003, Bellamy has coached 588 games, led the Storm to 21 finals series, and claimed five premierships and six Minor Premierships. He has guided the club to nine NRL Grand Final appearances, winning titles in 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017, and 2020.

His decision to stay on through 2026 closes out the five-year deal he signed in 2022, though there has been yearly speculation about his future due to a yearly ‘get out’ clause.

Bellamy’s consistent success has made him a regular target of interest for rival clubs and expansion teams, but his loyalty to Melbourne remains firm.

Melbourne Storm chairman Matt Tripp said the club is thrilled to retain Bellamy, describing his leadership as “hugely committed” and central to the club’s sustained excellence.

“We know Craig is as determined as ever to achieve further success,” Tripp said. “He continues to coach at an elite standard.”

Bellamy is on track to coach his 600th NRL game in Round 26 this season, a milestone that would place him third on the all-time coaching list behind Wayne Bennett and Tim Sheens. He already holds the record for most consecutive games coached at a single club.

The Melbourne coach also boasts the best win-loss record among current NRL coaches, with a career win percentage of 70 percent – a truly remarkable figure for any professional sports team.

Bellamy has been awarded the Dally M Coach of the Year on seven occasions and has coached over 450 first-grade games.

Before his storied coaching career, Bellamy was an accomplished player, winning an NRL premiership in 1990 as part of the Canberra Raiders.

Despite the rumors of retirement or a move to a new franchise, Bellamy appears fully invested in Melbourne’s future, with a strong focus on player development and mentoring the club’s next generation of coaches.

The announcement brings welcome certainty to the Storm as they push for another deep finals run this year, with the NRL’s most successful coach, Bellamy, once again at the helm.