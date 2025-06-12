Behind the scenes of unlikely Hull KR star’s emotional Wembley team talk

So many Hull KR stars made the headlines during their historic Challenge Cup win on Saturday – and a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the day has just revealed another pivotal figure.

Prop Sam Luckley has become an increasingly influential part of Willie Peters’ side over the last two seasons and is now a regular fixture in the Hull KR 17.

And a new look behind the curtain at the unseen parts of the win against Warrington Wolves have shown Luckley delivering an emotional and passionate team talk to his compatriots in the final moments of the warm-up.

It’s (slightly!) expletive-laden so we’ve cut those out for you. But here’s everything Luckley said in those final moments, leading to a huge roar from his team-mates.

“I don’t know if anyone had the chance, but there’s two things I wrote,” he said. “The first one being.. I took to the field with 18 blokes who are willing to die to bring that cup back to east Hull.

“Like Micky (McIlorum) said there’s going to be some tough moments. They might be from minute one to minute 80 and I know what’s the answer is going to be. We’re going to go head first into the fire and drag that trophy back.

What a man, Wor Sam pic.twitter.com/mcGynmt7Ha — Joe Matthews (@matthews_joe6) June 11, 2025

“The second thing I wrote was about an ever-lasting relationship with you. History makers, when they speak about this Hull KR team.

“Let’s not have the what if’s, the should have done this and might have done this. Let’s grab this by the scruff of the neck. Look at us now, we’ve got this. It’s coming home. Let’s finish the job.”

The moment even prompts a kiss on the head from Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, who will certainly have delivered his fair share of those kinds of talks before, too.

It clearly had an impact as well – with Hull KR frequently talking about going all the way to the 80th minute and doing whatever it took to end their trophy drought.