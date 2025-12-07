Former Bradford and Wakefield star’s son lands NRL opportunity ahead of 2026

Beau Morrison, the son of former Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity star Glenn, has departed Huddersfield Giants ahead of 2026 to link up with NRL outfit Newcastle Knights’ Jersey Flegg Cup squad.

Having played rugby league from the age of five and grown up in Mirfield, teenager Beau signed for Huddersfield at 15.

He is yet to make his official first-grade bow in the game, but did score a try in a pre-season friendly against Bradford at the Accu Stadium back in January having made the step up into the Giants’ reserves squad on a permanent basis at the end of 2024.

Dad Glenn, now 49, starred Down Under for Balmain Tigers, North Sydney Bears, North Queensland Cowboys and Parramatta Eels before heading to Super League.

And while winger Beau has not followed in his footsteps in featuring in Super League yet, he now hopes to do so by playing in the NRL – having penned a deal to join the Knights‘ under-21s group, competing in the Jersey Flegg Cup.

Having hung up his boots in 2011, the same year he featured off the bench for The Exiles in a win against England, dad Glenn racked up over 320 senior appearances in his career.

Born in Sydney, the versatile forward – who coached Dewsbury Rams, Cleveland and the Jamaican national team – notched 96 tries in the process, with the bulk of those coming in the NRL.

He came out of retirement for a charity cross-code game in 2019, and then signed for union outfit Bradford Slalem, donning their colours during the 2019 winter season.

Son Beau is no stranger to union either having been scouted by Huddersfield while playing for Old Brodleians in the 15-a-side code alongside local league side Siddal.

The teenager becomes the latest to embark on the pathway from the Giants to the Knights, with both Dom Young and Will Pryce also having done so in the last few years.

Pryce, of course, is now back in Super League with Hull FC. England international winger Young meanwhile returned for a second stint at Newcastle earlier this year after a difficult last few months with fellow NRL club Sydney Roosters.