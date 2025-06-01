The BBC’s coverage of Saturday afternoon’s Super League encounter between Leeds and Wakefield Trinity at Headingley, designated as the Rhinos’ annual MND Awareness game, brought positive viewing figures.

Screened live on BBC Two with a 4.30pm kick-off, Leeds edged a thriller, winning 22-18 on home soil with tries from Harry Newman, Jake Connor and Riley Lumb added to by five conversions from Connor which included a couple of penalties.

The victory sees Brad Arthur’s side remain 3rd on the Super League ladder, but the day will be remembered for the Rhinos’ annual MND Awareness game, taking place just two days before thes first anniversary of Rob Burrow’s passing on June 2, 2024.

Leeds’ women’s side were in action beforehand at Headingley, and donned a special warm-up shirt to mark the MND Awareness fixture prior to their game against Wigan Warriors. That ended in a 34-12 defeat.

Ahead of the men’s televised game against Wakefield, messages from club legends and those impacted by MND were played around the ground, with the support of both Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Barrie McDermott.

A 40-minute pre-match build-up concluded with a live performance from opera singer John Innes as the players entered the field, and Rob Burrow’s family then delivered the match ball as a minute’s applause took place.

The Rhinos’ men’s team wore a special kit to mark the occasion, with club icon Burrow proudly displayed on the front of it.

BBC’s viewing figures from Leeds v Wakefield clash revealed following MND Awareness game

It’s worth noting that Saturday afternoon’s game saw a crowd of 15,387 watching live in person at Headingley, and was also broadcasted via the Sky Sports+ Red Button/app.

But, on the BBC alone, the occasion drew an average viewership of 334,000 on the BBC and enjoyed a peak of 418,000.

It also managed to attract a 5% audience share, with its competitors on the day including ‘Planet Earth III’, being shown on BBC One, and ‘Tipping Point: Lucky Stars’, being shown on ITV 1.

For context, those viewing figures for the clash between Leeds and Wakefield aren’t the highest that the BBC have tasted from their coverage of Super League this year.

All three figures though are better than the recent Challenge Cup semi-final between Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards managed to achieve.

We don’t have to wait long for the BBC’s next bit of rugby league coverage, with the broadcaster to screen the Challenge Cup final between Warrington and Hull KR at Wembley next Saturday afternoon (June 7).

Kick-off under the Wembley arch is at 3pm (BST), but coverage with host Mark Chapman will begin on BBC One an hour earlier at 2pm and the broadcast will last until 5.30pm.

