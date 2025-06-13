More details for the BBC’s next two Super League fixtures after this weekend have been confirmed – with both to be iPlayer exclusive matches.

Super League returns to the channel this weekend as Wakefield Trinity host Leigh Leopards on Sunday afternoon in a game live on BBC2.

And the next offering will be a fortnight later on Saturday June 28 at the unusual kick-off time of 8pm. That will be a game between Castleford Tigers and reigning champions Wigan Warriors.

Another two weeks later, Leigh and Hull KR meet in the latest instalment of their fast-developing rivalry. That will be played at the Leigh Sports Village on Saturday July 12, with a 3pm kick-off.

They will be the 10th and 11th games to have been shown across the broadcaster’s platforms this season. The deal is for the BBC to broadcast 15 games, with ten of those coming on the main channels and a further five on the iPlayer.

That means there are just four fixtures left to announce across the remainder of the season. It has already been confirmed that as part of the deal, the BBC will show two play-off fixtures – meaning that August and September will likely have just one game each.

The BBC signed a three-year deal to show Super League at the start of last year, meaning there is just one more season left for the current arrangement.

That mirrors up with Sky’s deal, which also expires at the end of next season. Work has already started from IMG and RL Commercial to source the best broadcast deal for the sport possible from 2027 onwards.

But many will hope the BBC’s coverage can remain in some capacity.

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Super League Dream Team at halfway: four Hull KR, three Wigan, two Hull..

👉🏻 Inside Wigan’s preparations for Dewsbury as remarkable Las Vegas comparison made

👉🏻 Exclusive: Hull KR owner makes bold challenge to squad as Wembley emotions revealed

👉🏻 Leigh Leopards coach drops major bombshell with Lachlan Lam future hint given