The first seven Super League games to be shown on the BBC in 2025 have reportedly been confirmed: with Leigh Leopards featuring three times.

The broadcaster will continue its partnership with Super League this year and the selections through to June have now been locked in according to Rugby League on TV.

That run of games begins with consecutive fixtures over the opening three weekends of the new season, starting this Saturday with an intriguing game between St Helens and Salford Red Devils. That game will also feature the Fourth Round draw for the Challenge Cup at half-time in that fixture.

Super League will then return to the BBC in Round Two of the competition, as Leigh Leopards take on Huddersfield Giants at the Leigh Sports Village.

Then on March 1st, newly-promoted Wakefield host St Helens in West Yorkshire.

There is then a break until the end of March, with reigning champions Wigan Warriors taking on Salford Red Devils on Sunday March 30th, before Leigh and Warrington square off on Saturday April 19th.

A huge West Yorkshire derby between Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos takes place on Saturday May 24th, with the June fixture on the BBC another game involving Leigh, as they travel to Wakefield on Sunday June 15th.

The BBC have committed to cover Super League over the next three seasons, with play-off fixtures as well as regular-season games taking place on terrestrial television.

BBC Super League picks (February-June)

Saturday February 15: St Helens v Salford

Sunday February 23: Leigh v Huddersfield

Saturday March 1: Wakefield v St Helens

Sunday March 30: Wigan v Salford

Saturday April 19: Leigh v Warrington

Saturday May 24: Castleford v Leeds

Sunday June 15: Wakefield v Leigh