Saturday’s Challenge Cup Round One tie between Waterhead Warriors and Leigh Miners Rangers, which was set to be shown online by the BBC, has been postponed.

The first round tie at Peach Road between the two National Conference League Premier Division outfits had been scheduled for a 12.30pm kick-off (GMT).

But due to the inclement weather which has swept the nation over the last few days, it has now been rearranged for Saturday, January 18.

Snowfall is set to continue over the next few days in the North West, including in the Oldham vicinity, so an early decision has been made.

Whoever comes out on top will earn a home tie in Round Two against Championship heavyweights Featherstone Rovers, with that tie scheduled for the weekend of January 25/26.

Waterhead confirmed the decision to rearrange tie game against the Miners via social media on Thursday morning.

Posting on X, they wrote: “Unfortunately, Saturday’s Challenge Cup tie has succumbed to the weather.

“The tie will be rearranged for Saturday 18th January.”

BBC’s Challenge Cup Round One pick postponed with broadcaster’s next steps unclear

As mentioned above, the BBC had been set to stream the First Round tie from Peach Road online, including on the iPlayer.

But with the postponement now confirmed, the broadcaster’s plans remain unclear – with the potential of screening another game this weekend still on the table.

Elsewhere, just one of the other Round One ties was set to be shown live. Also coming in the North West, the tie between St Helens-based Thatto Heath Crusaders and Wigan natives Orrell St James is another to have fallen foul of the weather.

When that contest does take place, expected to be next weekend, it will be a replay of the 2024 BARLA National Cup Final 2024 which was won by Thatto Heath.

Whoever prevails will earn a trip to Championship side Halifax Panthers in Round Two of this year’s Challenge Cup.

