The BBC will show Leeds Rhinos’ trip to Wakefield Trinity in the Fourth Round of the Challenge Cup live on the iPlayer, the broadcaster have confirmed.

Wakefield rubber-stamped details of the game earlier this week, with the tie taking place at Belle Vue on Friday, March 13 (8pm KO).

At this stage of the Challenge Cup, the BBC show a game live from each round, but only streamed via the iPlayer and their online services.

During their coverage of the World Club Challenge between Hull KR and Brisbane Broncos, the free-to-air broadcaster confirmed that Wakefield v Leeds is their choice from the Fourth Round.

The Sportsman are also expected to make a broadcast pick, but that is yet to be confirmed.

Next month’s tie will bring the first meeting between Trinity and the Rhinos in 2026, having clashed on Boxing Day in their annual pre-season clash at Headingley: won by Brad Arthur’s Leeds.

Daryl Powell’s Wakefield enjoyed a 15-14 victory over the Rhinos last time the pair met at Belle Vue though, with that Round 20 success earned via a last-gasp Mason Lino drop goal.

This will be the first head-to-head between the two clubs in the Challenge Cup for over a decade, with their last clash in the competition coming back in April 2014.

On that occasion, the late Rob Burrow was on the scoresheet with a brace of tries for the Rhinos as they thumped Wakefield 60-6 in the Fourth Round at Belle Vue. Ryan Hall also notched a brace.

Leeds went on to lift the cup that year, beating Castleford Tigers under the Wembley arch with winger Hall again notching a brace.

