The viewing figures for the latest Super League game to be shown on the BBC have been revealed following Leigh Leopards’ win at Wakefield Trinity.

Adrian Lam’s side emerged through a thrilling contest on Sunday afternoon, with Joe Ofahengaue’s late try sealing a 24-20 win against Trinity.

And the figures for the game, which was shown on BBC2, have now been disclosed by leading X account Rugby League on TV.

The game picked up an average audience of 270,000 viewers with a peak of 382,000. That equates to a share of five per cent of the audience for that time-slot on Sunday afternoon.

Wakefield v Leigh on BBC 2 had 270,000 average audience with 382,000 peak. 5% audience share. — RugbyLeagueonTV.com (@rugbyleagueontv) June 16, 2025

Those figures in isolation mean little. But comparing the numbers to other Super League games on the BBC perhaps suggest they are a fraction underwhelming.

The previous BBC game was between Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity, televised on BBC1.

That game picked up the same audience share of five per cent, but the average viewers for that game was much higher, 334,000. The peak was also higher, at around 418,000.

The broadcaster has six more games left to show in 2025. The next will be Castleford versus WIgan Warriors at the end of this month.

The final four remain unannounced, but it has already been confirmed that two of them will be play-off fixtures at the end of the season.

The BBC’s deal expires at the end of next season, after the broadcaster agreed a three-year contract to show Super League at the start of the 2024 campaign.

