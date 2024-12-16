Leigh Leopards have thrown their support behind both Keely Hodgkinson and fellow Super League outfit Wigan Warriors ahead of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards.

Atherton-born Hodgkinson, a member of Leigh Harriers Athletic & Triathlon Club, clinched gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women’s 800m.

The 22-year-old had already won silver at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, but went one better this time around with victory in a time of 1:56.72.

Leopards chairman Derek Beaumont and his family were at the Stade de France that night in August to cheer her on, and the club have been passionate supporters of the local hero for some time.

Having become the first British female athlete to win a gold medal at an Olympics since Jessica Ennis-Hill in 2012, Hodgkinson is nominated for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year alongside darts star Luke Littler, footballer Jude Bellingham, cricketer Joe Root, triathlete Alex Yes and para-cyclist Sarah Storey.

In a press release on Monday evening, Leopards chief Beaumont said: “It’s fantastic that Keely has been nominated for Sports Personality of the Year, something I would be delighted to see her achieve.

“She is such a great ambassador for young people, has a great image and a vibrant and fun personality.

“What she has achieved at such a young age is incredible and I was privileged to be able to watch her live in Paris.

“I will be voting for her and hope all our townsfolk do as well.”

Voting will open for the Sports Personality of the Year award during Tuesday night’s show.

You will be able to vote online or by telephone or by scanning a QR code which will take you directly to the vote page.

The QR code will be displayed on screen during the show with all other voting information.

You can use your mobile, tablet or computer to access the QR code.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Wigan Warriors CEO makes Sports Personality claim and bold IMG admission

BBC SPOTY: Leigh Leopards throw support behind Keely Hodgkinson and Wigan Warriors

Elsewhere, Wigan are nominated for the Team of the Year on the back of a campaign which saw Matt Peet’s side lift all four major honours on offer.

The Warriors beat neighbours Leigh three times en-route to their second successive Super League title, including in the play-off semi-finals.

Beaumont added: “I’d also really like to wish our neighbours and rivals Wigan Warriors the best of luck in the Team of the Year category.

“We had a great time at last year’s awards, after being nominated ourselves and hope Wigan enjoy it as much as we did and can bring another honour back to our borough.”

A panel chaired by the BBC’s Director of Sport Alex Kay-Jelski, and consisting of representatives from the world of sport, have decided the winner of the Team of the Year award.

Presented live by Gabby Logan, Alex Scott and Clare Balding, Tuesday evening’s event at MediaCityUK will celebrate the last 12 months of sporting action.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Ranking Super League play-off records by club, with Wigan Warriors on top