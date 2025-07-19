BBC make latest Super League broadcast pick as St Helens game moved

St Helens’ upcoming home clash against Huddersfield Giants will be screened by the BBC, with the fixture moved to accommodate the broadcast.

The Round 22 clash had been set to be played out on Friday, August 15.

But having been selected as one of the BBC’s main games, it will now take place on Sunday, August 17 with a 2.30pm (BST) kick-off.

Next month’s meeting will be the second clash between the pair this term, with Saints having picked up a big 46-4 win on the road against the Giants back in May.

That victory came at the start of Saints’ recent successful run, which stands at seven wins in their last nine games having been beaten at home by Leigh Leopards on Thursday night.

Paul Wellens’ side are still in the hunt for the top two, but now find themselves sat 5th following the 28-10 reverse against the Leopards.

Huddersfield meanwhile have won just three of their 19 Super League games so far this season.

Luke Robinson’s side sit 11th on the ladder having been thumped 46-10 at home by Wakefield Trinity on Friday night.