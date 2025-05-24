Saturday afternoon’s Super League clash between Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos will no longer be available to watch via the BBC Red Button.

The Round 12 clash, which is scheduled for a 2.30pm (BST) kick-off, was selected as one of the BBC‘s broadcast picks before this season had even got underway.

And while the Super League encounter will still be available via the broadcaster, viewers will not be able to tune in via the Red Button on TV.

BBC make late broadcasting change to Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos Super League clash

Instead, if they wish to watch the BBC’s coverage, they will have to tune in via either iPlayer, the BBC Sport website or the BBC Sport app.

Alternatively, the game will also be available via the Sky Sports+ Red Button/app.

Castleford v Leeds at 2.30pm today is no longer on BBC Red Button TV. You can watch on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website or App or on Sky Sports + via Red Button. — RugbyLeagueonTV.com (@rugbyleagueontv) May 24, 2025

Saturday’s game sees Castleford head coach Danny McGuire go in search of a fourth league win of the campaign, up against the club he achieved icon status at during a glittering career.

Leeds visit The Jungle on the back of four wins from their last five outings. If Brad Arthur’s side are able to record another victory here, they will go third on the Super League ladder.

The Rhinos have won six of the pair’s last eight meetings, including each of the most recent four.

That run includes a 38-24 success at Headingley earlier this year in Round 3 which saw seven different players score a try for the hosts, including Jake Connor, Ash Handley and Ryan Hall.

