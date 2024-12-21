The BBC will begin their coverage of the 2025 Challenge Cup by streaming the First Round tie between North West foes Waterhead Warriors and Leigh Miners Rangers on Saturday, January 11.

As confirmed on the OurLeague app earlier this week, the tie will be shown live via the BBC Red Button, BBC Sport app/online and the iPlayer.

With a 12.30pm (GMT) kick-off scheduled, coverage from Peach Road will begin ten minutes prior at 12.20pm (GMT).

Both clubs have a history of helping to produce some outstanding rugby league talents, and earned promotion together last season up to the Premier Division of the National Conference League.

In Waterhead‘s case, having been crowned champions, that was a third successive promotion.

BBC make 2025 Challenge Cup First Round broadcast pick

With the Second Round draw already made, the two community clubs head into their clash in the New Year knowing that a glamour tie at home against Championship heavyweights fortnight later is on the line.

A full rundown of the ties in Round One of the Challenge Cup can be seen below, with kick-off times stated…

Saturday, January 11

Waterhead Warriors v Leigh Miners Rangers – 12.30pm (Streamed live by the BBC)

West Hull v Edinburgh Eagles – 2pm

Dewsbury Moor v Haresfinch – 2pm

London Chargers v Oulton Raiders – 2.30pm

Longhorns v Ince Rose Bridge – 2.30pm

Lock Lane v Doncaster Toll Bar – 2pm

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Siddal – 5pm

Mirfield v Royal Navy – 2pm

Crosfields v Maryport – 2pm

British Army v RAF – 2pm

Stanley Rangers v Hunslet ARLFC – 2pm

Rochdale Mayfield v Telford Raiders – 2pm

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Orrell St James – 2pm

West Bowling v Wath Brow Hornets – 2pm

Sunday January 12

GB Police v York Acorn – 1.30pm

Aberavon Fighting Irish v Blackbrook – 1.30pm

Eastern Rhinos v Wests Warriors – 2.30pm

