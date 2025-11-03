Saturday’s second Ashes Test between England and Australia drew a bigger audience than the first seven days prior, with the BBC’s broadcast of this autumn’s series an overwhelming success thus far.

Shaun Wane’s England side were beaten 14-4 by the Kangaroos at Everton FC’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium, succumbing to ten unanswered second half points having gone in level at 4-4 come the break.

More than 52,000 were in attendance on Merseyside, with most present left disappointed as the Aussies wrapped up this autumn’s three-Test series with a game to spare.

But in terms of broadcasting, the second Test was even more of a success than the first at Wembley, which ended 26-6 in the tourists’ favour.

BBC’s bumper figures for second Ashes Test revealed in full as numbers rise

Shown on BBC One, coverage on Saturday began at 2pm, half-an-hour prior to kick-off at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Host Mark Chapman was joined by Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess, ex-England international Kevin Brown and Jodie Cunningham, a current England international and the captain of St Helens’ women.

An average audience of 837,000 was up 19,000 when compared to the Wembley clash between the two nations.

The audience share was down 0.4% to 13.8%, with Saturday’s broadcast up against an episode of ‘This Farming Life‘ on BBC Two and a showing of the James Bond film ‘Licence to Kill‘ on ITV 1, among others.

But, there is more positive news when it comes to the peak audience, which sat at 972,000 on Saturday.

That figure is again higher than its equivalent from the Wembley Test, up 42,000!

Though the series has already now been sewn up, England and Australia will square off one last time this weekend.

Saturday, November 8, sees Wane’s side square off against the Kangaroos at Headingley.

There’s little but pride at stake now going into that clash in Leeds, with England looking to avoid being whitewashed 3-0 in a series on home soil.

If they are successful in their quest, the series will end 2-1 in favour of the Aussies.