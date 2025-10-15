The BBC have confirmed the eye-catching team that will present coverage of this autumn’s Ashes: with England legend James Graham returning from Australia to be part of the action.

The broadcaster will cover all three Test matches live, starting next weekend at Wembley Stadium. And the Beeb have now revealed who will be part of their team for the series – and it includes some international rugby league legends.

As expected, the outstanding Mark Chapman will be the lead presenter for the series, with the equally-impressive Matt Newsum on lead commentary for all three matches. Newsum is now undoubtedly the voice of BBC rugby league.

Pitchside, the contributors will include current Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess, Super League icons Jon Wilkin and Jamie Peacock, England World Cup finalist Kevin Brown as well as Jodie Cunningham and Robbie Hunter-Paul.

Newsum will have the likes of Graham – now himself a revered broadcaster in Australia – Jonathan Davies, John Kear, and Brian Noble on the microphone with him.

RL Commercial’s Rhodri Jones said: “The return of the Rugby League Ashes after a 22-year absence is a landmark moment for the sport in this country, and we are delighted that all three Tests will be shown live on BBC One.

“BBC Sport’s relationship with Rugby League, and specifically international Rugby League, stretches back many decades, to Clive Sullivan’s World Cup winning try in France in 1972, through other classic moments such as the famous Jonathan Davies score against Australia at Wembley in 1994, and more recently Herbie Farnworth’s long-range effort against Samoa in the World Cup semi-final at the Emirates Stadium in 2022.

“We’re looking forward to Shaun Wane’s England team, and the 2025 Kangaroos, providing more classic sporting moments for a national audience in London, Liverpool and Leeds this autumn.”

