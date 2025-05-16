The BBC’s next television pick for Super League has been confirmed – and it is set to be a big occasion, with Leeds Rhinos facing Wakefield Trinity in the annual MND Awareness match.

The Rhinos’ West Yorkshire derby with Trinity will take centre stage on terrestrial television on Saturday May 31 – in a game that will now have national exposure live on BBC Two.

The game will kick off at 4:30pm and will take place just two days before the first anniversary of Rob Burrow’s tragic passing on June 2 last year.

Leeds will once again wear a special shirt aimed at raising funds to support those living with Motor Neurone Disease, with a bumper crowd expected at AMT Headingley for the occasion.

“I would like to thank RL Commercial, Sky Sports and the BBC for working with us to allow us to show this game to the biggest possible audience,” Leeds’ commercial director, Rob Oates, said.

“Our MND Awareness games are always special occasions and I am sure this will be a tremendous showcase for Super League, especially coming a week before BBC’s extensive coverage of the Betfred Challenge Cup Final at Wembley.”

That special kit has been personally approved by the Burrow family and has an iconic image of the former Leeds Rhinos half-back scoring his legendary try in the 2011 Grand Final.

That image is comprised of the 196 players who Burrow played alongside for club and country throughout his career. Four more names – his three children and wife Lindsey – are added to make it 200.

£10 from every kit sold will be donated to the MND Association.

