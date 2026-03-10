Oldham have swooped to sign New Zealand-born Scotland international Bayley Liu on a deal until the end of the season following his departure from fellow Championship outfit Halifax Panthers amid their financial crisis.

Christchurch native Liu only joined Fax ahead of the 2026 campaign, and played two games for them this term before they entered compulsory liquidation.

As that happened last month, he became a free agent: and like some of his Panthers team-mates, he has opted to move on to pastures new rather than returning to the now re-formed Fax club.

The 29-year-old has now been snapped up by Oldham, who will officially become the seventh club he has represented in the British game when he makes his debut.

A three-time Scotland international via his heritage, Liu’s first taste of the British game came with West Wales Raiders back in 2020. He has since donned a shirt for Dewsbury Rams, Sheffield Eagles, Bradford Bulls, Batley Bulldogs and Halifax.

As his move to Oldham was announced, he said: “It has all happened quite fast, but I am happy. The lads and the coaches have been good, so I am looking forward to getting stuck in.

“I run hard and tackle hard – I just like to play rugby. I will play anywhere, be it middle, back-row or centre. I don’t really care… I just want to be on the field.

“I had a good pre-season at Halifax, it was unfortunate what happened there, but I am fit and ready to go.

“Oldham have a good team across the board. I know a few of the boys having played with them. I am looking forward to meeting everyone and hopefully putting the jersey on soon.”

Liu, who will turn 30 in August, has scored 24 tries in 80 appearances across all competitions to date.

He now joins an Oldham side headed up by Alan Kilshaw that have won two and lost two in the Championship so far this season.

Roughyeds head coach Kilshaw added: “Bayley is a proven quality player at this level. He was highly sought after by a number of clubs, including some in Super League.

“We’re delighted he’s joined us and he’ll add real depth and competition to what is already a strong squad.

“He’s versatile – comfortable in the centres, back-row, and capable of doing a job in the middle if called upon.

“As soon as we became aware of his availability, we moved quickly to secure the deal.”