Former Super League pair Samy Kibula and Joe Arundel are among six players who have departed Championship outfit Batley Bulldogs ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Kibula, who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo before moving to England at a young age, is a product of Wigan Warriors’ academy.

Having made his first-team bow for the Warriors in a Super League clash against Huddersfield Giants back in July 2018, he has since gone on to represent both Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers in the top-flight.

It was the Tigers who he joined Batley from ahead of 2025, returning for a third stint at Mount Pleasant and featuring three times this year to take his overall appearance tally for the Bulldogs up to 28.

But ahead of 2026, he has departed alongside veteran utility Arundel.

Former Super League duo among sextet departing Championship club

34-year-old Arundel, comfortable in both the centres and the back-row, spent just a solitary season with the Bulldogs having arrived ahead of 2025 from Bradford Bulls.

Scoring three tries in 12 games across all competitions this term, he took his overall career appearance tally up to 273 having donned a shirt for Castleford, Hull FC, Bradford and Wakefield Trinity in Super League.

The Leeds native’s career appearance tally of 273 also includes his one game on the international stage for England Knights against France back in October 2011.

On the back of an underwhelming 12th-place finish in the Championship this year, Batley have moved to change head coach ahead of 2026: with James Ford appointed as their new boss.

👏 We would like to say farewell, and thank you to those departing for pastures new. Joe Arundel, Alfie Dean, Jack Render, Kieran Hepworth, Paul Chitakunye, and Samy Kibula. Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog!#HERITAGE pic.twitter.com/kQ2GC0p6bl — Batley Bulldogs RLFC (@BatleyRLFC) November 19, 2025

As part of Ford’s rebuild, the Bulldogs announced via social media that six players had departed in total – including Kibula and Arundel.

The other quartet consisted of Paul Chitakunye, Alfie Dean, Kieran Hepworth and Jack Render.

Between those four, there are 34 appearances and 16 tries across all competitions for Batley.

All bar one of those appearances were amassed in the season just gone, with only Paul Chitakunye – who made his debut for the Bulldogs against Toulouse Olympique in September 2024 – having represented the club prior to 2025.

