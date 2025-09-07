Hull FC prop Jack Ashworth has been labelled ‘disgusting’ for the incident involving Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis during the closing stages of Sunday’s derby between the two sides.

The closing stages of Rovers’ 18-4 victory at Craven Park was littered with a number of disciplinary incidents that may well lead to further action on Monday morning with the Match Review Panel.

One of them involved Castleford-bound prop Ashworth, who appeared to drop an elbow into the face of Lewis as the pair became embroiled in a tackle with several minutes remaining.

And that did not escape the attention of Sky Sports pundit Jon Wells, who lambasted Ashworth’s behaviour and insisted the play was ‘dirty’ from the forward.

He did not stop there, saying Ashworth’s incident was ‘basically assault’.

He initially said: “It’s disgusting, there’s absolutely no place for it on a rugby field. It’s dirty, dirty play.”

Then when the replay was shown of the clash, Wells went one step further.

He said: “That’s ridiculous. He will be ashamed of himself when he sees that back, Jack Ashworth. You can expect a bit more spite in a derby game but some of the stuff we’ve seen in the last couple of minutes isn’t rugby league, it’s basically assault.”

Hull back Jordan Rapana was also sin-binned in the closing stages for a late hit on Arthur Mourgue that left him on the floor needing treatment, and Sky Sports’ Jon Wilkin admitted he was surprised with how ‘reckless’ Hull were in those closing stages given what they still have to play for in the final two rounds.

He said: “They’re reckless like there’s no tomorrow. They wanted to leave a mark on Hull KR and they could be in the play-offs, they’ve got two huge games.”

Rapana and Ashworth may well be in trouble on Monday when the Match Review Panel meet.