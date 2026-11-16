Barrow Raiders’ 433-word explanation of Super League rejection

Championship outfit Barrow Raiders have issued a bumper 433-word statement explaining why they passed up the opportunity to bid for a spot in Super League in 2027.

After last week’s vote to expand Super League to 15 teams next season, the Rugby Football League (RFL) issued a statement confirming that Barrow had foregone their opportunity to enter talks about being promoted.

The Raiders were the 15th-ranked club in this year’s IMG gradings, meaning they would have had a full and fair run at being promoted – despite London Broncos having conquered all before them on the field in 2026.

As the 16th-ranked club in the IMG gradings, the Broncos entered the driving seat for promotion once Barrow stepped aside, and their ascent is expected to be rubber-stamped before the end of this week.

Since the news of the Raiders’ decision not to enter the promotion talks was revealed, plenty of rumours have circulated online.

But the Cumbrian club have now delivered a firm 433-word statement explaining their rationale.

‘Barrow were not offered a place in Super League… should London ultimately take the 15th place, we wish them every success’

Barrow finished sixth on the Championship ladder in 2026 and saw their play-off campaign ended in week three by eventual beaten Grand Finalists Doncaster.

The Dons were, of course, beaten by Jason Demetriou’s London in that Grand Final, with the Broncos having already lifted both the Championship League Leaders’ Shield and 1895 Cup.

Released on Monday afternoon, Barrow’s statement begins: “Following last week’s announcement that Super League will expand to 15 teams, Barrow Raiders can confirm that we were contacted by the Rugby Football League (RFL).

“As the 15th-ranked club, the contact was very much a courtesy call, with the RFL keen to hear first-hand the club’s position following comments in the press suggesting that Barrow Raiders were not ready for Super League.

“For clarity, Barrow Raiders were not offered a place in Super League. However, in discussions about what would be required for the club to be considered, it was acknowledged that:

Our stadium would require significant investment to bring it up to Super League standards

No central distribution funding would be available

Any place would be for the 2027 season only, with no guarantee beyond that

“Having considered these circumstances, the board of Barrow Raiders felt that we could not realistically put ourselves forward for consideration.

“Furthermore, with the season fast approaching and it now being November, we felt it was in the best interests of the game to step aside promptly, allowing the process of identifying the 15th team to be resolved without further delay.

“We would also like to make it clear that Barrow Raiders were not offered any form of compensation in relation to stepping aside.

“We fully understand and support the importance of a strong geographic spread for Super League and, should London Broncos ultimately take the 15th place, we wish them every success.

“We sincerely hope they can make rugby league in the capital work and build a sustainable future for the sport in London.”

‘It is important to stress that Barrow Raiders remain firmly ambitious about reaching Super League’

The Raiders have never been in Super League, but have made no secret over the last few years of their desire to reach the top-flight.

And while they have declined the opportunity to enter promotion talks this time around, they still harbour hopes of being in the mix sooner rather than later.

Their statement concludes: “Our ambitions remain unchanged.

“It is important to stress that Barrow Raiders remain firmly ambitious about reaching Super League.

“However, we believe that the next few years must be about building the foundations of a sustainable, financially stronger club.

“That means growing and diversifying our income streams, investing in our facilities and ensuring that any future progression is built on solid financial foundations rather than short-term opportunity.

“We also firmly believe that Barrow Raiders have the potential to become Cumbria’s representative in Super League.

“The wider investment and economic growth being discussed for our town could provide the catalyst for a much bigger vision, bringing together the club, the town, local businesses and potential investors behind a properly funded and deliverable plan.

“Our ambition has not diminished, nor has our belief in what Barrow Raiders can achieve.

“We want to reach Super League, but we want to get there in a position of strength, with the facilities, financial stability and long-term investment needed to compete and remain there.

“The journey continues.”