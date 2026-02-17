Championship leaders Barrow Raiders have publicly revealed their cash flow concerns and launched a plea for funds, with their next home game not until April 3.

On the field, Paul Crarey’s Raiders have won their first three league games of the year, conceding just four points across victories over Workington Town, Salford RLFC and Whitehaven to top the Championship in its early stages.

Those games against Workington and Salford came on home soil, as did a Challenge Cup Third Round tie against newly-promoted Super League side York, though that drew a crowd of just 1,389.

Barrow’s next home game should have come against Halifax, but the Panthers have been liquidated and removed from the competition.

In addition, the Cumbrian club have been drawn away at Championship favourites London Broncos in the Preliminary Round of the 1895 Cup, a game they state will cost them circa £5,000: with little reward expected.

And on the back of that cup draw, the club’s board have taken the decision to publicly share their cash flow concerns.

‘We fear that we will not have the cash flow to survive this two-month period’

As things stand, Barrow will next play at home on April 3 when they host Widnes Vikings. By then, it will be just over two months since their last home league game: the victory over Salford on January 31.

In a statement on their club website, the Raiders’ board detailed: “Barrow Raiders were given the worst possible draw when they were pitched with London in the 1895 Cup preliminary round.

“It is normal practice for the team to give themselves the best preparation with an overnight stay before our fixtures in the capital, but financial concerns mean we must be prudent and travel in one day if a sponsorship backer cannot be found.

“We are looking for a figure in the region of £5,000 to cover the costs of accommodation, meals and increased coach costs due to the overnight stay.

“With only one home league fixture covering the whole of February and March, the club were already entering this period with some financial trepidation and were hoping for a home draw in the cup or a chance to rearrange our extra home fixture with Doncaster.

“The fact that Halifax, who were our only home opponents, have now been liquidated, adds to our concerns, and we fear that we will not have the cash flow to survive this two-month period.

“If Halifax are not resurrected, we would hope that there is some form of compensation from the RFL, using the distribution that would have gone to the Halifax club.”

‘Our bank will not entertain an overdraft citing a policy of no credit to sporting clubs due to issues across a range of sports’

Having beaten Whitehaven on the road last weekend, Barrow face trips to Sheffield Eagles, Dewsbury Rams, London (1895 Cup) and Hunslet before returning home for that Easter clash with Widnes.

The Cumbrian outfit clarified that there are no financial problems yet, but have released the statement and plea for funds as a proactive measure.

That statement continues: “To allay some concerns, the club is fully up to date with players wages and pensions, HMRC and Inland Revenue, all invoices, debt repayment plans, and we have a cash buffer in the bank that would be adequate in normal circumstances.

“No home fixture in a two-month period is not normal. We want to reiterate that if we had a balanced home and away fixture list, then we would not have cash flow concerns, but exceptional circumstances have put us in this concerning situation.

“We feel for all the supporters of Halifax, but there is now a ripple effect, and our bank will not entertain an overdraft citing a policy of no credit to sporting clubs due to issues across a range of sports.

“We want to be transparent before we encounter issues, so that we can all rally round to provide support in what is certain to be a tough period.

“We would also be grateful for anyone who could provide a loan to the club that can be repaid at a mutually agreeable time to suit the club and the lender.”