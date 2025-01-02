Barrow Raiders lock in 2025 squad numbers, including one-time Super League winner

Barrow Raiders have locked in their squad numbers for 2025, with one-time Super League winner Aaron Smith handed #14 as he enters his second season at Craven Park.

Hooker Smith, who featured off the bench in St Helens’ 2019 Grand Final triumph against Salford Red Devils, joined Barrow ahead of the 2024 campaign from Leigh Leopards and scored three tries in 20 appearances across all competitions.

Among the other Super League alumni in the Raiders’ squad for 2025 are Matty Costello (#3), Josh Wood (#9) and James Greenwood (#12).

All three of the trio donned a shirt in the top-flight for Salford Red Devils among others, with close to 180 Super League appearances made between them.

Elsewhere, three-time Scotland international Shane Toal receives his third different shirt number at Craven Park in as many seasons, and will don #5 in the upcoming Championship campaign.

Winger Andrew Bulman in turn moves to #2, while Barrow-born outside-back Luke Broadbent takes shirt #4.

Head coach Paul Crarey’s new recruits are allocated their jerseys as follows: Ellis Robson (#11), Ryan King (#13), Curtis Teare (#18) and Alex Bishop (#22).

Meanwhile, Tom Walker and ex-Wigan Warriors youngster Ramon ‘Razor’ Silva will take up the vacant #8 and #10 shirts.

Long-term servants Luke Cresswell and Ryan Johnston, whose combined appearance tally for the Cumbrian club already sits at more than 260, retain numbers 1 and 7 respectively.

Barrow’s squad numbers for 2025 can be found, in full, below…

1. Luke Cresswell

2. Andrew Bulman

3. Matt Costello

4. Luke Broadbent

5. Shane Toal

6. Brad Walker

7. Ryan Johnston

8. Tom Walker

9. Josh Wood

10. Ramon ‘Razor’ Silva

11. Ellis Robson

12. James Greenwood

13. Ryan King

14. Aaron Smith

15. Tom Wilkinson

16. Charlie Emslie

17. Ryan Shaw

18. Curtis Teare

19. Delaine Gittens-Bedward

20. Brett Carter

21. Finn McMillan

22. Alex Bishop

23. Jarrad Stack