Cumbria to face African nation in first-ever overseas game in unique clash

Barrow Raiders will play host to one of the most unique fixtures ever seen later this year – as the Cumbrian representative side return to take on Nigeria.

Cumbria haven’t played a fixture since 2023 but now, they will be the opposition for Nigeria’s first-ever overseas fixture outside of Africa, a truly historic occasion.

The game will take place on Sunday November 2, the day after the second Ashes Test between England and Australia in Liverpool – meaning there will be no clash, and supporters can attend both games should they wish.

Cumbria have faced the likes of Jamaica and Wales in recent years but they will now take on new opposition. It is new ground for Nigeria too, who have never played a match outside of Africa.

They could call on a number of recognisable names that are eligible to play for the Green Hawks including Bradford’s Jayden Okunbor, Hull KR’s Eribe Doro and Castleford forward Muizz Mustapha. Huddersfield’s Elliot Wallis is another who can play.

Nigeria Rugby League’s Ade Adebisi said: “From Cumbria to Lagos, this is more than a game – it’s a historic homecoming.

“As a proud British-Nigerian and former Whitehaven player, returning to Cumbria with the Nigerian national team is incredibly personal. This county gave me one of the most defining seasons of my professional career. It sharpened me, challenged me and gifted me memories I still carry today.

“Now, as vice-chairman of Nigeria Rugby League, to lead our men’s team onto UK soil for our first-ever international fixture – right here in Cumbria – is truly historic.

“Years ago, I took the lessons I learned in the UK and, alongside a few passionate pioneers, helped build rugby league in Nigeria from the ground up. What started as a dream is now a growing reality.

“This match isn’t just a game. It’s a bridge between nations – a celebration of shared heritage, resilience and the power of sport to unite communities.

“Nigeria is blessed with some of the most talented players of Nigerian heritage currently playing rugby league in the UK. This fixture is a chance to showcase that talent and open the door to deeper engagement between both nations through sport.

“I hope this inspires the next generation of British-Nigerians and African athletes. Because when passion meets purpose, borders don’t divide us – they connect us.”