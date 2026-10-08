Barrow Raiders have called for promotion and relegation to be determined on the field, despite being the highest-ranking Championship club in the IMG gradings.

Thursday morning saw this year’s IMG gradings released in full, with Barrow sat 15th – just a place below the 14 clubs whose Super League status for 2027 is now rubber-stamped.

More notably though, that 15th-place standing – with a score of 9.85 – puts them a spot above London Broncos, who scored 9.77.

The expectation is that the Broncos will get the nod to join Super League for 2027 as the top-flight becomes a 15-team competition, owing to the imminent NRL investment which depends on the capital club being involved.

If the Broncos do make it into Super League, it will come on the back of a dominant season in the second tier which has brought a treble – winning the Championship League Leaders’ Shield, 1895 Cup and Championship Grand Final.

And though London’s expected rise into Super League will see them leapfrog Barrow based upon the IMG gradings, the Raiders are content with that: but strongly want promotion and relegation to remain possible.

‘The removal of promotion and relegation would have a damaging effect on the Championship’

Cumbrian outfit Barrow have enjoyed a meteoric year-on-year IMG growth having been 18th in last year’s gradings with a score of 9.62.

On the field, Paul Crarey’s side finished sixth in the Championship before being well beaten twice in the complex play-off system by eventual Grand Finalists Doncaster.

As the IMG gradings were revealed, Chairman Steve Neale said: “Barrow Raiders are supportive of the metrics within the grading structure and believe that all pillars are a good guide for a well-run club.

“We will continue to try to improve our data even if grading, as the basis for Super League places, is removed.

“Barrow Raiders, as they have done at the start of this process, strongly believe that promotion to Super League should be primarily as a result of on-field performance but support the introduction of strict, transparent minimum standards so that a club is not set up to fail.”

When Super League decided to expand to 14 clubs for 2026, two clubs were awarded their top-flight places by the vote of an independent panel, and Barrow were among the club’s to submit applications for consideration.

York Knights and Toulouse Olympique were the two clubs to get the nod, but the Raiders’ commitment to pushing for a place in Super League remains unwavering.

Neale added: “The removal of promotion and relegation would have a damaging effect on the Championship and stifle the progression that we have seen from the likes of Hull KR, Leigh and Wakefield.

“It is obvious to us that strong finances would be part of the minimum standards.”

“Barrow Raiders believe that our own Super League goal is not unobtainable.

“The board of directors have plans to improve facilities and equally as importantly increase diverse income streams so that the financial fortunes of the club are not solely dependent on on-field performances.”